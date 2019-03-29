Police put on patrol outside school in Yorkshire after threats left in graffiti

Police were put on patrol outside a school in Yorkshire after threats were daubed in graffiti nearby.

Offensive graffiti which appeared to make threats to the school were spotted on a shelter in a park in Oulton.

The message made reference to a threat to Royds School and Friday's date.

Inspector Lucy Leadbeater, who heads neighbourhood policing for south Leeds, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident of criminal damage and there is nothing to suggest that there is any substantive threat to the school or any increased risk to anyone attending there."

West Yorkshire Police were made aware of the offensive graffiti on a shelter in Woodland Park in Oulton at 2.46pm on Thursday.

Insp Leadbetter added: “Officers are continuing to liaise with the school and the Safer Schools Officer who is based there has been made aware," she added.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have also increased their patrols of the area around the school, particularly at the start and end of the school day.

“This is solely because of the level of public concern generated by social media and not because of any information that would suggest any increased threat to the school."

The graffiti has been removed and police are treating it as an incident of criminal damage.

Anyone with information about that is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 971 of March 28.

Insp Leadbeater added: “We appreciate why people have been concerned and we recognise that social media can be a powerful tool for communication, but we would ask that people exercise caution where speculation about incidents can have an unhelpful impact.”

A statement from the school on Twitter read: "We have been working with West Yorkshire Police this evening. School will be open as usual.

"There will be police presence on the school site all day. Should students require support in light of recent events in the community, support will be available from staff."