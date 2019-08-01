Police raided 12 properties across Leeds today and found crack cocaine, cannabis and heroin

West Yorkshire Police raided 12 properties across Leeds today and uncovered hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

Working in partnership with a number of agencies including immigration, HMRC and Trading Standards, the raids took place across the city throughout Thursday morning.

As part of Operation Momentum, 14 people in total were arrested by officers at the scene.

Officers raided a property at Roseville Road in Harehills where 500 cannabis plants were seized and a man arrested.

Not only did police uncover a sophisticated cannabis factory with more than 500 cannabis plants and a street value of more than £200,000, but they also seized heroin and crack cocaine valued at £60,000 and £100,000 of illegal tobacco.

The Yorkshire Evening Post were exclusively invited by West Yorkshire Police to join one of the raids, which took place in Roseville Road.

Officers used specialist equipment to break through a steel garage door of a former church.

Once inside, police uncovered more than 500 cannabis plants in what was described as a sophisticated set up.

Around 500 cannabis plants were uncovered by police.

A man was also found hiding inside the property and arrested at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan said: "Right across Leeds we have had a number of activities happening with a number of agencies including immigration, HMRC and our neighbourhood policing teams who have done a number of search warrants.

"This is about reducing crime and Operation Momentum has a number of themed days of action involving multi-agency planning to tackle the needs of the community and to reassure the people of Leeds that we are acting and working hard to reduce crime."

Det Supt Khan revealed the tip off for numerous raids came from calls from members of the public.

He said: "We are acting on community intelligence and community concerns around criminal activity in the Harehills area.

"We have forced entry under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs act warrant after gathering intelligence from the community.

"We have forced entry and within these large premises we have found a very substantial amount of drugs.

For the community this means and shows we are reducing crime here and reassuring them and restoring confidence in policing across Leeds district.

"Ultimately it means that by doing things like this, the community are reassured that we will take their concerns seriously and do everything we can to reduce crime."

Imran Shah, the chair of Independent Advisory Group for Leeds District - a group of different community faith and nationality leaders and social issue groups, who come together and advise the police on certain issues, welcomed the raids.

He said: "Seeing police breaking down doors and shutters and seeing officers get in there and taking these drugs off the streets that criminals are using to groom vulnerable young adults is only a good thing and reassuring for the community.

"In some neighbourhoods there is a lot of poverty and the role models in these communities are the criminals that are pushing these drugs. We want the police to tackle these issues which they are doing and we can get on with getting communities to do positive things."