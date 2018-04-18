Police raids in Yorkshire coastal town after cocaine, ecstacy and M-Cat worth almost £250,000 seized

Three people have been arrested in a Yorkshire coastal town after a shipment of drugs worth nearly £250,000 was intercepted on the south coast.

Humberside Police said its officers had carried out four separate raids in the Hornsea area of East Yorkshire yesterday morning.

They led to the arrest of two women and a man who are suspected of being concerned in the importation and supply of class A and B drugs and money laundering.

It follows the seizure of drugs worth almost £250,000 on the south coast.

The drugs, which were destined for Hornsea, were discovered by staff from the UK Border Agency.

The seized shipment included 1.5kg of cocaine, 5.5kg of ecstacy and 1.5kg of M-Cat.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said: "Officers from CID, our proactive team, and organised crime group team were involved in executing four separate warrants in the Hornsea area yesterday morning.

"The women and man have been released under investigation."