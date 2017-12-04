Police re-issue appeal for man wanted in connection with Leeds attack six months ago

A man has lost an eye following an attack in Leeds six months ago and police have still not traced a man wanted in connection.

Today, West Yorkshire Police re-issued an appeal for information as to the whereabouts of Benjamin Kendal, aged 29, from Moortown.

They say he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on a 37-year-old man in Hunslet on June 4. The victim has lost the sight in one eye as a result of the attack, officers added.

Despite extensive enquiries since the incident, they have been unable to trace Kendal and it is believed he may have grown a beard since the incident.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or has information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Detective Constable 4881 Alex Cullen at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170252731 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.