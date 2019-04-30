Police release CCTV images of men wanted for throwing metal barriers at club bouncers

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of a number of men wanted for throwing metal barriers at club door staff in Doncaster.

Detectives investigating reports of serious disorder outside Kookys Bar in Silver Street have released the images in a bid to trace the men wanted.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 14, with witnesses reporting men throwing metal barriers at club bouncers.

Two men originally arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Do you know who any of the men pictured?

"Officers would like to speak to them about what happened that night.

"Please contact 101 quoting incident number 195 of Sunday 14 October 2018."