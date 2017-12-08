Police release further details of motorcyclist killed in crash on A19 Easingwold Bypass

Police have released further details about a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the A19 Easingwold.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses earlier today as they piece together events leading up to the crash on Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 7.30pm and involved a black Suzuki Motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Viva.

In an update, a spokesman said: "Police can now confirm that the rider of the motorcycle who was sadly killed in the collision was a 27-year-old man.

"We are not yet in a position to identify him."

A 22-year-old man, the driver of the Vauxhall, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

The spokesman said the man had now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"Once again, any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact police to assist the investigation," he added.

Two passengers in the car were taken to hospital with injuries which were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Email Hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergenat Hamish Halloway.

Please quote reference number 12170219180 when passing on any information.