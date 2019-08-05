Police release images of men they want to speak to after Cricket World Cup violence in Headingley

Police have release pictures of nine people they want to speak to over an eruption of violence at Headingley Stadium during the Cricket World Cup.

The clash broke out at the Stadium after the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday, June 29.

Police issue pictures of men they want to speak to over violence at Headingley Stadium in June's Cricket World Cup

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Stadium just before noon that day over reports of violence both inside and outside the grounds.

It's thought the clash was over ongoing political conflict between Pakistan and India over rulership of the Kashmir region.

Since the match, detectives at Leeds District CID have been examining CCTV and footage shared on social media to identify people they want to speak to.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “We conducted a comprehensive review of all the available CCTV and other footage filmed by members of the public and have pinpointed four incidents of violent disorder that are now the focus of a criminal investigation.

“While we did not receive any reports at the time of members of the public being injured, it is clear from the various footage available that people were assaulted during these incidents."

Video footage shared after the incident appeared to show people throwing bottles and break through security gates.

Four people were arrested over the violence.

Det Supt Khan added: “Violent scenes like this are completely unprecedented at a cricket match.

"It caused understandable concern to the law-abiding majority who were there to enjoy this high-profile sports events in peace.

“We simply cannot allow behaviour such as this to go unchallenged and we need to send a very clear message about how unacceptable it is for people to involve themselves in crowd trouble at sports events and that there will be consequences.

“We are therefore very keen to identify the suspects shown on the images that we have released today, and I would appeal for people’s help both in providing information on who these people are and in sharing these images to as wide an audience as possible.

“I would also appeal directly to any of the people shown in the images to contact us and arrange to come and speak to us about these incidents now before we come and arrest you once your identity is known.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Deeppond for the attention of DS Dave Parkin or DC Sam Shukla at Elland Road.

Information can also be passed via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.