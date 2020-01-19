Police reveal cause of death of 'loving husband and father' as teen boys remain in custody

Police investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man from Birstall have revealed how he died.

A post mortem conducted on Saturday on Robert Wilson recorded a preliminary cause of death of multiple stab wounds.

Mr Wilson was described as a 'loving and committed husband and father' by his family in an emotional statement released today via West Yorkshire Police.

He was killed in Manchester Road in Linthwaite, near Huddersfield, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Another man, aged 39, was injured in the incident.

Two teenage boys, aged 18 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, have been released from custody and face no further action.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy remain in police custody after both being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Mr Wilson’s family said in the statement: "Robert was a loving and committed husband and father. As well as being loved and respected by work colleagues and friends.

"He leaves behind a devastated wife, Elaine, and two step children, Jack and Ella. The family would like to request privacy and respect during this difficult time."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said on Saturday: “A wide range of police enquiries remain ongoing into this extremely serious offence and we continue to hold two males in custody today.

“We will maintain increased police patrols in the Linthwaite area over the weekend to reassure residents as our enquiries continue. We continue to appeal for witnesses and CCTV and I again want to thank everyone who has come forwards with information to assist the investigation so far.”