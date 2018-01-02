Police reveal results of drink and drug drive crackdown in North Yorkshire

A third of all drink and drug drive arrests in North Yorkshire were after crashes on the county's roads, police have revealed, as details emerge of the force's Christmas campaign.

There were exactly the same number of arrests this year as last, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed, with 137 arrested in December as part of its drink and drug driving crackdown.

One woman, caught at more than four times the legal limit, has already been handed a suspended prison sentence. And, as it emerges that the greatest number was in the spa town of Harrogate, officers have said it is "astounding" that so many still choose to ignore the warnings.

“The dangers of drink and drug driving are widely known and across the Christmas period we issue numerous warnings and deterrent messages to drivers, to both highlight the dangers of driving over the limit and make them well aware that police are patrolling the roads," said Sgt Andy Morton of the roads policing group.

“That is why it is both shocking and astounding to see that some still choose to ignore the warnings and not only risk arrest and prosecution, but the physical safety of themselves and other road users."

North Yorkshire Police today released the results of Operation Attention, which ran from December 1 to January 1.

Of the 137 arrested, 83 were for drink driving, and 54 for drug driving. Of those, 85 per cent were men, with a third of all arrests being made after crashes.

The highest number of arrests were made in Harrogate (29), with 28 arrests being made in York and 24 in Scarborough.

And the highest reading on a breathalyser was from a 41-year-old woman in Thirsk - at more than four times the legal limit.

She was breathalysed on December 11 at 5pm, with police recording a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

She appeared at Northallerton Magistrates Court on December 19, given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay costs of £200 and given a 36-month driving ban after pleading guilty.

“The arrests figures released today demonstrate that officers remain vigilant and fully committed to identifying these drivers and getting them off the roads," said Sgt Morton.

"Although the Christmas campaign has drawn to a close, our determination to ensure that the roads remain safe for the public of North Yorkshire remains resolute and we will persist in targeting drink and drug drivers throughout the year.

"We also continue to work alongside our partners at the 95 Alive Road Safety Partnership in the educational and preventative work they deliver.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who picked up the phone and reported drink and drug drivers to us. Your actions assisted police in tracking these drivers down and arresting them and ultimately, lives being saved.”

The arrests were in Richmond (six), Harrogate (29), York (28), Selby (18), Scarborough (24), Ryedale (eight), Hambleton (10), Craven (14).