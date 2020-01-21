Police search river for missing Charlie Allan after person seen falling into River Hull

Police are today concentrating their search in and around the River Hull for a missing 21-year-old man after footage was recovered showing a person falling into the river shortly after he disappeared.

Charlie Allan was last seen leaving Spiders nightclub in Cleveland Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, before walking along in the direction of Chapman Street.

Charlie Allan was last seen leaving Spiders nightclub in Cleveland Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, before walking along in the direction of Chapman Street.

He was reported missing later that evening by his family after he had failed to get in contact with anyone.

Superintendent Matthew Peach, of Humberside Police, said: “Since the time Charlie was reported missing our enquiries have included completing extensive searches in the area, speaking with friends who were out with Charlie on Saturday.

We also have spoken with family members and reviewed CCTV from all of the possible routes that Charlie could have taken after leaving the club and unfortunately not returning home.

“As part of these ongoing enquires, CCTV footage has been recovered that shows a person walking alone in the Wincolmlee area before they seem to fall into the river.

Read more: Concerns grow for man who disappeared after night out at Hull nightclub

"At this time we cannot definitively identify the person, but Charlie’s family have been updated that we are considering the possibility that this could be Charlie.

“We are doing all we can to support to Charlie’s family and keep them up to date with our searches and we continue to ask members of the public to share any information they have about Charlie’s night out.”

Detectives especially want to speak with taxi drivers or anyone with dash cam footage from around 3am in the Bankside area to see if they can see Charlie.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 533 of 19/01/20.