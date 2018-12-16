Police searching for man after footballer's sister assaulted near Leeds station

Have your say

Police are still searching for a man after a 20-year-old woman, sister of a Northampton Town professional footballer, was assaulted in Leeds.

Billy Waters shared an appeal after his sister was punched on her way to work in Leeds on November 23.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the attack on a 20-year-old woman

The League One footballler revealed the details of the shocking incident, which happened at 11am on Friday as she was heading to work.

Billy, who plays for Northampton Town, said that 'a complete stranger' punched his sister near the bus station.

On Friday, the woman's father took to social media to share a CCTV image of the man police want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The photo was issued by West Yorkshire Police as part of its 'caught on camera' series.

Do you know this man? Contact West Yorkshire Police

Can you help police find the man?