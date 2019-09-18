Police searching for man after racist and threatening behaviour on Yorkshire train

Have your say

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man made racist and threatening comments on a train in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at 9.15pm on Saturday, August 31 between Cononley and Skipton stations.

A man is reported to have been shouting, swearing a verbally abusing a train guard.

When confronted by a member of the public, who took a picture of the suspect, he began making racist comments.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900076062.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

-> Leeds man caught on camera in anti-Muslim rant against Sadiq Khan found guilty of possessing terror manuals