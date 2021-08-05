The man police want to speak to

The incident happened at around 1am on Thursday at Mist on St Thomas Street.

Both men were standing in the bar near to the main entrance at the time.

The victim was not seriously injured but suffered hair loss. Other customers intervened quickly to extinguish the fire.

The suspect

North Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of the suspect they wish to trace and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack said: “This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.

“Thankfully, due to the quick thinking of some nearby bystanders, no permanent injury was caused to the victim.

“I am appealing to anybody who may know who is responsible for this assault to come forward with information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Liam Cromack or email [email protected]hire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.