Police searching for third man in connection with £25,000 raid at Yorkshire jewellers

Two men are awaiting sentencing for a break-in at a Yorkshire jewellers – and now police want to identify a third man.

Police want to speak to the man in relation to a robbery at Saturday Market jewellers, Beverley, at about 4am on Monday, November 6.

It is believed that three men were involved in the incident, which saw jewellery worth £25,000 stolen.

Following an eight day trial at Hull Crown Court last week, Ian Billany, 39, of Morpoth Street, Hull, was convicted of burglary and an armed robbery at a Newland Avenue bank on November 1.

Lee Rose, 38, also of Morpoth Street, admitted robbery and burglary in relation to the same incidents. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Do you know this man? Call police on 101 quoting incident number 16/56744/18.