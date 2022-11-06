Police searching Scarborough harbour for missing man as public urged to ring 999 if they see him
Police are urging the public to ring 999 if they see a man missing from his home in the Yorkshire coast.
North Yorkshire Police said they are “very” concerned for his safety.
The force said: “We're very concerned for the safety of James Blake who is missing in the Scarborough area.
“James is white, 5ft 10in, has brown hair and is of medium build.
“We're currently searching in the harbour area of the town.
“Please call us on 999 if you've seen him.”