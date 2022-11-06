News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police searching Scarborough harbour for missing man as public urged to ring 999 if they see him

Police are urging the public to ring 999 if they see a man missing from his home in the Yorkshire coast.

By Rebecca Marano
36 minutes ago

North Yorkshire Police said they are “very” concerned for his safety.

The force said: “We're very concerned for the safety of James Blake who is missing in the Scarborough area.

“James is white, 5ft 10in, has brown hair and is of medium build.

Most Popular

North Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned about the welfare of James Black and have asked anyone who sees him to ring 999.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“We're currently searching in the harbour area of the town.

“Please call us on 999 if you've seen him.”