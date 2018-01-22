Police seek witnesses after woman hit by car in Hull dies

A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car in Hull this weekend.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was knocked down by a black Audi A2 at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Humberside Police said the collision had happened on Holderness Road at the junction with Lake Drive.

A spokesman said: "A woman sadly died following a road traffic collision on Holderness Road yesterday.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw this collision to call us."

Phone 101 and quote log 405 21/01/18 to pass on information to the investigation team.