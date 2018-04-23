Police seek witnesses to serious crash on M62 near Hartshead Moor services

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on the M62 which left a man seriously injured.

It happened on the westbound carriageway, prior to the Hartshead Moor services, at 8.10am on Saturday.

Also in news: More than 20,000 people turn out for West Yorkshire town's annual St George's Day festivities



A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Renault Master Panel van.

"As a result of the incident, a man in the Insignia was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Also in news:Teen taken to hospital after serious assault in Wakefield



Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 496 of April 21.