Police seize 63 sheep in North Yorkshire

Police have seized 63 sheep from land close to Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

The flock are a range of males and females of varying ages and breeds and were seized by police on December 10.

North Yorkshire Police said it suspects the animals may have been stolen.

A force spokesman said: "North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may have information about these sheep or who has had sheep suspected stolen over the last 12 months to make contact with them.

"If you suspect you have had sheep stolen, please provide as much detail and description of the livestock as possible."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1550 Katie Shaw.