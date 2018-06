Have your say

Officers seized hundreds of cannabis plants during a raid in Huddersfield.

Police executed a drugs warrant to search a property off Greenhead Lane, Moldgreen, on Saturday.

Cannabis plants seized by West Yorkshire Police.

More than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized by officers during the raid, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

The spokesman said enquiries are ongoing following the seizure.

Anyone with information, or suspicions of drug production, is asked to contact Huddersfield NPT via 101.