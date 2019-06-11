Police 'shocked and saddened' as Yorkshire terminal illness hospice has van stolen by thieves

Police in Yorkshire are urgently searching for a charity's van which was shamelessly stolen from a car park.

St Leonard's Hospice revealed that its van was stolen from its own car park in a 'heartless' crime which will hurt the charity's ability to raise money.

The charity provides palliative care and support for people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses. The York hospice's patients include those approaching the end of their life and also offers support to families following a bereavement.

The charity's van was stolen from the car park on Tadcaster Road, York, at 11.45pm on Monday. Police are urging people across the area and further afield in Yorkshire to be on the lookout for the distinctive vehicle.

The charity said on its Facebook page: "We’re shocked and saddened to report that one of our vans was stolen from the Hospice car park on Tadcaster Road last night. This has been reported and is in the hands of the police.

"The van is a Ford Transit, registration number YE62 OOC (pictured). If you saw anything suspicious or have any information at all, please call 101 and quote 12190105000.

"Please be assured that all of our staff carry photo ID so we recommend that people always check this with them when having donated goods collected.

"Our vans are vital to our retail operation and we rely on them daily to collect donated items to be sold in our shops, as well as to deliver purchased items to customers. Please bear with us as there will be delays while we are one van down."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We echo the words of St Leonard's Hospice - to steal a charity van from their car park is a heartless crime and directly impacts their valuable fundraising work.

"Police believe the van was taken from the car park on Tadcaster Road at around 11.45pm Monday 10 June 2019.

"If you have any information which would help officers with their enquiries, or if you saw the van at around this time last night - please contact our Force Control Room on 101 and pass on the information. Please quote 12190105000."