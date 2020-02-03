Police speed camera operator injured after motorist shone laser pen at van

A police speed camera operator was injured after a passing motorist shone a laser pen at the van he was using.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the driver shone the pen at the safety camera van on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield at around 11am last Friday.

The camera operator in the van was injured and had to attend James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to any occupants of vehicles who may have seen the laser pen light from their vehicles when they were travelling either north or southbound on the A168 at that time.