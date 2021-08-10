Police trying to trace woman wearing fluffy mules after married couple visiting York were both punched in the head

The man and woman were visiting York on Monday August 9 when they were attacked and punched in the head on the junction of Kings Street and Clifford Street just after 4.10pm.
The husband and wife were not seriously injured.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image or witnessed the incident.
The suspect was wearing white trousers and black mules with grey fur on them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected], quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210177896.