Police urgently looking for missing York man

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a man missing in York.

Officers have said they are 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of Alan Lawson who was last seen at 6pm on May 7 on Victor Street, York.

The force said: "Anyone out and about this morning walking the dog, out on a paper round or heading out to work is asked to report any information to the police if you think you have seen Alan or know where he is."

Mr Lawson is described as a white man, 5ft 8″ tall, with short silver/ grey hair.

He was last seen wearing blue and white retro style trainers, a black hoodie and blue jeans carrying a black Adidas holdall with a white trim.

Police believed he could have travelled south of York, but he could also have headed to Scotland.

Anyone with any information or who thinks they might have seen him is asked to contact police via 101.