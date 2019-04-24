Police want to speak to this man after 'extremely vulnerable' young girl raped in Sheffield

Police have released pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a girl under 16 in Sheffield.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they want to trace, claiming he could hold vital information about the sex attacks.

South Yorkshire Police said the incidents were reported on September 30, 2018.

The force said ‘extensive enquiries have been ongoing to identify the offender and when and where the offences exactly occurred’.

Detective Inspector Richard Wallis said: “The victim in this case is extremely vulnerable and specialist officers are continuing to support her as we work with her to identify when the reported offences were committed, where and who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we are asking for your help to identify the man pictured in this image.

“We believe him to be between 18-21-years-old and he could hold vital information that could help with our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or know who he is, please call.”

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 961 of September 20, 2018.