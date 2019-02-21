Police want to trace man matching this description after Harrogate burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Harrogate have issued a description of man they want to trace.

The break-in happened in Mayfield Grove between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 10.

The burglary happened in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate. Picture: Google

Officers are keen to speak with a man seen in the area which they believe may have information which is vital to their investigation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man officers would like to trace is described as a white male, around 6ft, with short dark hair and well-built.

"He was wearing a dark grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black footwear.

"It is believed the man was wearing a scarf covering part of his face."

Anyone who can help is asked to email louise.kelly@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Kelly.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190031361.