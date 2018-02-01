Police warn Hull clubbers after mobile phones thefts at Atik, Mission and Propaganda

Clubbers in Hull are being warned to be on their guard after a series of mobile phone thefts at three city venues.

Humberside Police today said it wanted people to be aware of the thefts which were said to have taken place at Atik, Mission and Propaganda.

A spokesman said: "We have had nine reports of thefts of phones, often iPhones, being taken from handbags and pockets in January alone. We also had 13 cases reported to us in the three months before Christmas.

"The clubs affected are Atik, Mission and Propaganda. There may be other victims who have not reported it to us, if you have been in these clubs recently and have had your phone stolen or lost, we would like to hear from you."

The force also issued a reminder that handling stolen goods and knowingly buying stolen goods were also criminal offences.

Anyone with information on thefts or the sale of stolen mobile phones is urged to call the force on 101. quoting reference 16/17720/18.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.