Police warn of 'serious harm' after veterinary medication stolen

Police have issued a warning after veterinary medication was stolen from a car parked in Hull city centre.

Humberside Police say the medication, which was in plastic containers, has the potential to cause "serious harm to human health" if used inappropriately.

A force spokeswoman said: "We are warning people of the potential risk to health and ask that if anyone knows the whereabouts of this medication they call us on 101 or hand it into a police station as soon as possible.

"The medication stolen is marked clearly for animal use only and should not be taken by humans or disposed of inappropriately.

"Please – do the right thing, hand it into the nearest police station or call us on 101 so that we can arrange for the items to be collected and disposed of to prevent risk to human health.

"If you have information about this theft please call 101 and quote log 305 29/09/19."

The medication was stolen from a blue Hyundai car, parked on Blackfriargate in Hull city centre and was broken into between 7pm on Saturday and 2.15pm on Sunday.