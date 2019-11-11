Police warn of West Yorkshire woman deceiving the elderly - here is how to spot her

West Yorkshire Police are warning the public of a female deceiving the elderly after befriending them in a deception scam.

The force have been made aware of a female - in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield - visiting elderly/vulnerable people and befriending them.

Once that friendship has been formed she makes excuses to enter the property, declaring that she has nowhere else to go, and then starts to ask “Can you lend me some money for a taxi to visit a family member in hospital” or “I've lost my bank card, can you lend me some money until I get my new one”, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Unfortunately these are all excuses to try and obtain money by deception.

"This deception can then escalate to theft and burglary within the property.

"If anyone attends at your address, claiming they have nowhere else to go, you can refer them to a number of homeless charities including Community Awareness Programme (CAP care) in Wakefield 01924 381119.

"Please pass this information onto any elderly relatives/neighbours/friends that you have to make them aware and keep them safe."