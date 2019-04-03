Police warning after knife found on Yorkshire football pitch before kick-off

Police have issued a warning after a knife was found on a Yorkshire football pitch before kick-off.

The East Riding County Football Association confirmed that a knife was found on the playing area of a football pitch in East Yorkshire last weekend (April 30 - April 31).

They have refused to state which football pitch it was due to the 'sensitive nature of the find.'

No one was injured as a result of the incident as the knife was found and removed before the match kicked off.

It is not believed to have been there for malicious reasons at this stage.

The incident has been referred to the police and extra checks at the facility have now been completed.

Clubs and Participation Development Officer Chris Johnson said “Although an incident of this nature is very rare it is important that club and match officials carry out the necessary checks so that player safety can be assured to the best of their ability.

"We would also advise clubs that use facilities which have open access to be extra vigilant”.

