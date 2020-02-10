Police watchdog called to investigate after 16-year-old boy 'hit over head with officer's baton'

South Yorkshire Police has referred an investigation into allegations a 16-year-old boy was hit over the head with an officer's baton to the police watchdog.

The young fan was allegedly attacked by a police officer following Sheffield Wednesday's match at Barnsley on Saturday.

A video showing the officer appearing to hit the fan over the head with a baton was widely shared on social media over the weekend.

The force earlier confirmed the boy sustained an injury from an officer's baton and that a police officer was also injured in the incident.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force stated yesterday that a "full and open" investigation will now take place.

Read more: Yorkshire police force launches investigation after 16-year-old boy 'hit on head with officer's baton'

It has now been revealed today that the force has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Assistant Chief Constable Lauren Poultney of South Yorkshire Police said: “We understand the public will have concerns about the content of a video circulating on social media, with a 16-year-old suffering injuries to his head. South Yorkshire Police has referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we are waiting for their decision as to how this is progressed.

“As part of the investigation into the wider disorder following the football match on Saturday 8 February, a full review of all available footage will be undertaken. The clip circulating on social media shows only a very brief period of time, and in order to understand the full context of the situation, we would ask anyone who was a witness or has further footage of what took place to contact us, on 0114 201 1599 quoting incident 232 of 8 February 2020.

“Until a decision is received from the IOPC, we will not be making any further comment.”