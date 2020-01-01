Police watchdog completes investigation into shooting of Yassar Yaqub on M62

The police watchdog has completed its investigation into the shooting of Huddersfield man Yassar Yaqub on the M62.

Mr Yaqub, 28, died from gunshot wounds to his chest following a "pre-planned police operation" nearly three years ago.

A gun and accessories were found in a white Audi A4 which had been stopped by armed police on the junction 24 Ainley Top exit on January 2, 2017, along with a white VW Scirocco.

Shots were fired at the car when the men were stopped, resulting in the death of Mr Yaqub.

He was in the passenger seat of the rented Audi.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed it has completed its investigation into the action of the officers involved in the shooting on January 2, 2017.

Steve Noonan, IOPC Director for Major Investigations, said: “We completed all of our investigatory work earlier this year (2019) and our detailed final report has now been finalised.

"The report will be shared with both West Yorkshire Police and HM Coroner early in the new year.

“Our priority has always been to ensure that no stone has been left unturned during this investigation, and this is reflected in the comprehensive report we have produced.

“The criminal investigation and subsequent trial in late 2018 restricted our access to a number of key witnesses which inevitably had an impact on when we could finalise our findings

“We have endeavoured to keep all interested parties, especially the family, regularly updated on our progress and as always, our thoughts remain all those affected by Mr Yaqub’s death.”

The IOPC investigation, which began in January 2017, will form a major part of the evidence heard at a future inquest into Mr Yaqub's death.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We await receipt of the report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct

"Given the forthcoming inquest into the death of Mr Yaqub, we cannot comment further at this time."