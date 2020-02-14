Police watchdog launches investigation after 16-year-old boy 'struck in head with officer's baton'

The police watchdog has confirmed it has begun an investigation into the actions of a South Yorkshire Police officer following crowd disturbance after the Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday match last Saturday.

Footage of a disturbance after the match, which was shared on social media, shows a 16-year-old boy being struck on the head by an officer using a baton.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now announced its decided to "independently investigate the actions of the officer involved" after it received a mandatory referral from the force.

The IOPC is now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident which took place at around 3.40pm in Midland Street, Barnsley.

IOPC Regional Director David Ford said: “We understand why the images that were circulated caused considerable public concern. After the footage was shared on social media, a mandatory referral was made to us in relation to the conduct of the officer.

“It is vitally important that the circumstances of the incident are subject to an independent investigation so we can fully understand what happened and impartially determine the facts.

“We have already begun to gather evidence, but would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.”

Witnesses can email midlandstreet@policeconduct.gov.uk or ring 0800 096 9076.