Police watchdog to meet with family of murdered Leeds mum Sinead Wooding

An independent watchdog is due to meet with the family of murdered Leeds woman Sinead Wooding to discuss its investigation into the actions of police prior to her death.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission – now the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – said in June that it had received a referral from West Yorkshire Police.

The referral was made shortly after the body of Ms Wooding, 26, was found in woodland at Alwoodley Crags on May 14.

It related to a 999 call made by mother-of-four Ms Wooding on May 10.

Ms Wooding’s husband and a friend were jailed for life on Wednesday after being found guilty of her murder.

An IOPC spokesman said: “Following a referral by West Yorkshire Police, we carried out an independent investigation into the actions of the police prior to Ms Wooding’s death.

“We have completed our investigation and now that the trial has concluded, we will arrange to speak to Ms Wooding’s family to update them fully.”

He said the investigation findings would be published once all interested parties had been informed.

Killers Akshar Ali and Yasmin Ahmed, both 27, were told they will spend at least 22 years in prison.

Vicky Briggs, 25, of Throstle Road, Middleton, was found guilty of assisting an offender and jailed for four years.