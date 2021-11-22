Porsche driver cheats death after 'overshooting' junction and ploughing Cayenne into historic gatehouse

Police dashed to the scene after the Cayenne demolished part of a wall

Police dashed to the scene after the Cayenne demolished part of a wall of the building near Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club, Warks., on Saturday night (November 20).

Dramatic pictures taken by Warwickshire Police show the mangled remains of the £60,000 Cayenne following the crash at 9pm.

Posting the photos of the wrecked car on the force’s OPU Facebook page, they said: "We have just attended this single vehicle road traffic collision on the Coventry Road, Stoneleigh.

"The driver of this Porsche Cayenne escaped uninjured after overshooting a give way from the Stoneleigh Road and colliding through the wall opposite.

"We remained on scene and arranged recovery of the vehicle."

Residents living near the scene said it was “a miracle” the driver survived.

One said: “There are very few lights on the road and if you don’t know the road then the junction can appear very suddenly.

“The wall of the gatehouse was totally demolished. It dates back more than 100 years but at least the driver got out alive.

“After looking at the pictures of the car, it’s a miracle it wasn’t a fatal accident.”

Another local said: “That stretch of road is notorious for boy racers speeding between Leamington and Coventry.