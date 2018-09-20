Praise for team of ‘scambusters’ fighting to help the vulnerable

work across West Yorkshire to help protect hundreds of vulnerable adults – especially older people – who are being targeted by scammers has won cross-party praise from senior councillors in Leeds.

A report which went before Leeds City Council’s executive committee yesterday claimed there were now 5,000 victims of so-called “doorstep crime”, in which vulnerable people are scammed for money by cold-callers, throughout West Yorkshire.

Bogus callers are operating in Doncaster

Such is the trauma and financial damage done to victims that many have lost tens of thousands in savings or had to move into residential accommodation.

The meeting heard how trading standards, working with the council and the police, was helping to fight back against the scammers.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake (Lab), told the meeting: “I met the team and was particularly struck by the work they are doing in this area – I don’t think there is a more cynical crime than how criminals are targeting the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Leeds Conservative group leader Coun Andrew Carter added: “The words ‘exploitation’ and ‘abuse’ are correct because that is what it is. If it is allowed to continue, it leads to other consequences.”

The council’s executive member for health and social care Coun Rebecca Charlwood said: “It really is incredible work the team does.”

The report estimated there were 340 enquiries in Leeds into financial abuse during 2016/17, followed by around 301 in 2017/18.

The West Yorkshire financial exploitation and abuse team (WYFEAT) was set up in 2016 to help combat the problems and make people aware of potential risks. The report to the council said: “Recent investigations into a number of organised crime groups have identified, for example, at least 150 vulnerable victims of repeat doorstep crime related to one specific offender, others identifying numerous bank accounts aimed at money laundering and scamming victims of vast amounts of money.

“The financial abuse of vulnerable adults is something we must all be aware of.

“This can be mitigated by educating people of the risks and strategies used by abusers.”

Call 0113 535 0000 if you or someone you know has been targeted by scammers or is at risk of being so.