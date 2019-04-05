Pregnant sheep shot and killed in Yorkshire

A pregnant sheep has been shot and killed in Yorkshire.

It happened between 10pm on Monday, April 1 and 10am the following day, Tuesday, April 2 in Kirkby Malham near Skipton.

The sheep was in a field with the rest of its flock near to an area known as Acraplatts when it was shot.

The pregnant sheep died from her injuries along with her unborn lambs.

Police are now investigating the incident.

They are appealing for any information about the incident or any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for CHRIS TIDMARSH. You can also email christopher.tidmarsh@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

