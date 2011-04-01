Princess Royal honours her rescuer in 1974 kidnap drama

Retired officer Ivor MacGregor, 64, went to Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s Police Award for his lifelong services to policing.

He came to Princess Anne’s rescue in 1974 when her Rolls-Royce was blocked on The Mall in London by gunman Ian Ball.

Ball shot and wounded four people before Mr MacGregor took control of the weapon and chased after him.

Mr MacGregor said: “He pulled the trigger but he misfired and I think by then I was virtually on top of him.

“At the time with the adrenaline and what was going on, I was enraged really, this man was running away from me.

“Afterwards, I thought ‘what have I done?’ I was shaking.”

Serial entrepreneur Hamish Ogston, 62, from York, was also at the palace and has been made a CBE for services to business and to the community.

Mr Ogston’s varied business career has included co-founding Guinness World Of Records, as well as setting up an exhibition company in London and the retail discount card Countdown.