 Principal explains why Sheffield school went into lockdown

The principal of a Sheffield school which was forced to go into lockdown when three trespassers refused to leave has said no-one was injured in the incident.

Dean Jones, principal of Firth Park Academy, confirmed police were called to the school at around 12.25pm on Thursday after three men made their way onto the site and refused to leave.

Firth Park Academy.

He said the school went into lockdown ‘in line with normal academy procedure’ and, contrary to rumours on social media, said nobody was armed.

Mr Jones said: “Everything is fine. There is nothing for parents to worry about. No-one has been hurt.

“We had a couple a intruders who got within the school site. They weren’t armed but wouldn’t leave immediately which is we went into lockdown.

“The police were on site and did take one person away.”

Mr Jones said lessons ran as normal this afternoon and praised the students for their co-operation.

He added: “As soon as the men trespassed on site, it was a crime and that’s why the police were called.”

Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team said some parents collected their children from the school early and revealed the incident was a ‘diasgreement’ involving a pupil's relatives.

In a statement, the team said: “All parents of students based at Firth Park School should be in receipt of a text message from the school with regards a minor incident that occurred earlier this afternoon.

“The incident, which involved a disagreement with relatives of one of the school pupils, was quickly brought under control by staff and police officers following attendance at the school.

“Some parents have attended the school and collected their children which has been managed appropriately by school, however we wish to reiterate there is no need to attend school early and it is business as usual.”

The incident comes just two weeks after a mass brawl broke out at Fir Vale School but police said the two were not linked.

The statement added: “We are aware that rumours have been circulated which may cause concern amongst parents following the incident at Fir Vale School a couple of weeks, however this is an isolated incident that has been managed appropriately by the school.”