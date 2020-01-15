Prolific burglar stole bankcards and went on spending spree in York

A prolific burglar who stole bankcards and went on a spending spree in York has been jailed for more than six years.

Andrew Minskip, 37, targeted a house in Alness Drive, York in the early hours of August 29.

Richard Sampson was jailed for seven months.

Just before discovering the burglary, the home owners were alerted by their bank to a number of fraudulent transactions on their bankcard during the day.

Police later identified Minskip on CCTV using the stolen bankcard in a newsagents.

He was tracked by a police dog the following week in the vicinity of a second burglary at the Buckles Inn on the A64 and arrested.

Minskip was charged with the two burglaries along with a further three at houses in Lycett Road in Skiddaw and Strensall Park.

He was also charged with two thefts, two counts of fraud and one count of driving with no insurance. All offences were committed between August 10 and September 7, last year.

Another man, Richard Sampson, 39, was also caught after officers recognised him on CCTV using the bankcard from the Alness Drive burglary on a separate occasion, and was charged with two burglaries and two counts of fraud.

Minskip, of no fixed address, appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty. He was jailed for six years and three months.

Sampson, also of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the two frauds and was jailed for seven months.

Investigating officer DC Kyle Boad of North Yorkshire Police’s Expedite team said: “Minskip burgled his victims’ homes, helping himself to their personal possessions and bank cards before fraudulently using them to go on a spending spree around York. It was only a matter of time until we located and arrested him.

“Whilst no-one was hurt in this case, the trauma of knowing someone has broken into your home can’t be underestimated – the impact of burglary is devastating and long lasting for victims.

“Neither MInskip nor Sampson showed any remorse for their actions and denied all involvement in their crimes throughout the investigation. I hope that this outcome will provide some comfort to their victims in the knowledge that they are both behind bars where they belong."