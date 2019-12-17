Psychic fined after hosting online sessions with customers while driving

A paranormal psychic blogger has been fined for careless driving after he was caught hosting online sessions from behind the wheel of his car.

Mark Smith, 35, from Woodlands, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 13.

Mark Smith appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court. Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they became aware of Smith’s online paranormal interactive sessions with viewers on his social media pages which were filmed behind the wheel of his car.

During sessions Smith had limited concentration with his eyes fixed to his mobile phone screen counting followers and while speaking into the camera, according to police.

Smith received five points on his licence and must pay a £100 fine.

New Archbishop of York announced by Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson must make good on promises for Yorkshire and the North - The Yorkshire Post says

Roads Policing Inspector Jason Booth said: “Using a mobile phone behind the wheel is illegal and dangerous. Even taking your concentration off the road for a few seconds can have life-changing consequences.

“Now that social media channels have the option to have live feeds and interactive sessions, we are seeing an increase in those drivers who think it is acceptable to use their mobile phone for these purposes as they are stills hands-free.

“This is not the case. Any use of a mobile phone is dangerous and although you are not holding the phone in your hand or to your ear, you are still not concentrating on the road.

“Our recent roads policing survey showed us that our communities want us to make mobile phone use a priority. We will continue to take action against those posing a risk on our roads.”