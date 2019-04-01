Pub chef died in crash while speeding on motorbike in Leeds, inquest told

Have your say

A PUB chef died in a crash while riding at "excessive speed" on his motorbike on Stanningley Bypass in Leeds, an inquest heard.

Father-of-one Christopher Maidens, 30, who worked as a chef at The Roebuck pub in Otley, suffered fatal injuries when his Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle collided with a grey Volvo S40.

The Volvo was crossing dual carriageway the A647 Stanningley Bypass just after 6pm on February 5 2017, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

West Yorkshire Police accident investigator Robert Eyre told the inquest that a forensic examination of the speedometer on Mr Maidens' bike found he was travelling at approximately 60mph in a 40mph zone when the collision happened.

Volvo driver David Threapleton said he was driving home with his wife Avril after a birthday meal at the Wethery Whaler fish and chip restaurant in Pudsey.

Mr Threapleton said he had been travelling along Stanningley Bypass towards Leeds before turning on to a slip road to cross the Pudsey-bound carriageaway as he headed for Armley Grange Drive.

He told the inquest he was "100 per cent sure" the road was clear before he pulled out from the give way line.

Mr Threapleton said he was almost across the carriageway when the motorcycle struck the passenger side door of his car.

Assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme asked him: "What options did you have to avoid the collision?"

Mr Threapleton replied: "None."

Mr Threapleton suffered superficial injuries but his wife Avril suffered serious injuries including a broken pelvis.

Police accident investigator Robert Eyre said: "At the approaching speed it is highly likely that the motorcycle was not in view at the point the Volvo commenced its turn.

"Had the motorcycle been travelling at the 40mph speed limit, the Volvo would have had time to complete the manouvre"

Mr Eyre concluded: "The cause of the collision was the excessive speed the motorcycle was travelling at.

"It's highly likely the motorcycle was out of the line of sight when Mr Threapleton commenced his manouvre."

Consultant pathologist Dr Lisa Barker conducted a post mortem which found Mr Maidens died from chest, abdominal and neck injuries.

Tests found Mr Maidens had 182 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine .

The legal limit is 107 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine .

The inquest heard a toxicolgy report found Mr Maidens had 406 millgrams of alcohol per 100 milliltres of blood - which equates to just over five times the legal drink drive limit.

The legal limit for driving is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Asssistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme, said: "Dr Barker said there were two possible explanations in realtion to the alcohol reading.

"One possibility is the consumption of a large amount of alcohol quickly shortly prior to the collision or that there had been contamination of the sample as a consequence of major trauma.

"I make no findings in that regard. I don't make any findings as to which of those is more probable."

Ms Wolstenholme recorded a verdict that Mr Maidens died in a road traffic collision.