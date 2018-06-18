Raheem Wilks murder detectives make fresh appeal as £5,000 Crimestoppers reward offered

Detectives investigating the murder of Leeds man Raheem Wilks have made a fresh plea for information as they continue efforts to find the gun used in his killing.

In a new appeal aired on BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live yesterday, they also asked for the public’s help in identifying the person who orchestrated the fatal shooting on January 26 last year.

Raheem – the brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks – was shot in the back at Too Sharps barbers in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

Three men were jailed for a minimum total of 99 years last November after being convicted of the 19-year-old’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “During the course of that investigation, it was clear to me that there was somebody else involved in the planning, orchestration and commissioning of Raheem’s murder. That’s the person I’m seeking now.”

He said the gun used was never recovered, despite work undertaken with the National Ballistics Intelligence Service.

“We believe the weapon used is something very similar to a Makarov Baikal,” Det Chief Insp Spencer said. “We also believe this weapon has been used before on the streets of Leeds so it’s vitally important for me that we recover this into safe police custody.”

Raheem’s mum, Tracey Coley, spoke about how the eldest of her four children was just an “average, boisterous” boy until the age of around 15 when he began to get into trouble.

Recalling the day of the shooting, she said: “I got a phone call saying that my son had been ‘smoked’. That was the exact words.

“How many other times has this gun been used? On how many other people? We’ll never know will we until he’s caught or the gun is found.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of £5,000 for information which leads to the recovery of the weapon or the prosecution of the person who ordered Raheem’s murder.

