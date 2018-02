Have your say

TWO cars were involved in a ram raid at a Rolex watch shop in Leeds city centre today.

Police were called to the Rolex at Prestons store on Commercial Street just before 12pm today. (Sun Feb 18)

Inspector Paul Rushton of West Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured and it is not believed raiders managed to get inside the shop.

Inspector Rushton said both cars fled the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 751.