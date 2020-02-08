Range Rover driver arrested after woman killed by car near Skipton

Have your say

A Range Rover driver has been arrested after a female pedestrian died in a collision in Skipton.

The woman, in her 60s, was struck by the 4x4 outside the Coniston Hotel, which is on the A65 between Hellifield and Skipton, just before 5.30pm on Friday night.

She died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police were called by the ambulance service just after 5.25pm on Friday, 7 February to reports of a collision involving a Range Rover and a pedestrian at the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton.

"Police attended and sadly the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene.

"The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 60s, was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"The family of the pedestrian is currently receiving support from specially-trained officers. Police are not currently in a position to name her."

There have now been three fatal road accidents in the area within the past month.

A couple from Lancashire died after a crash on the A59 near Skipton on the evening of January 24.

Mark Gregson, 52, and Claire Lucas, 43, were in a Nissan Juke car when it collided head-on with a Mercedes Vito van. They died at the scene.

The van's driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and later released under investigation.

And the next day three teenagers were involved in another head-on crash on the A629 near Cononley.

Oliver Barraclough, 19, was killed and his identical twin brother William, who was driving their VW Polo, was seriously injured. Their friend Max Batey, 18, was also hurt.

The twins are from Cononley. The Polo struck a BMW containing a couple in their 60s and a seven-year-old girl who escaped with minor injuries.