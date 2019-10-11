Rapist who told terrified Leeds grandmother 'I could kill you' is jailed for life

A rapist who subjected a Leeds grandmother to a "terrifying" ordeal after breaking in to her home has been jailed for life.

A Leeds Crown Court judge told 29-year-old Daniel Plain he must serve at least ten years behind bars and will only be freed if he is no longer considered dangerous.

The court heard convicted burglar Plain had planned the sex attack on the woman aged in her sixties.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said Plain told the woman: "'Just do as I'm telling you to do. I could kill you. I've got a knife on me, but I won't hurt you if you do exactly what I ask you to do.'"

Judge Bayliss added: "It must have been absolutely terrifying."

His victim's 31-minute ordeal only ended when she screamed after her granddaughter turned up at her home and disturbed Plain, who fled.

Plain, of King George Road, Horsforth, initially denied rape but pleaded guilty four days into his trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Bayliss said Plain, who had been drinking, caught a taxi one night earlier this year and told the driver he was going to "have sex all night."

He broke into the woman's home in the early hours of the morning.

The woman feared for her life when she was subjected to a degrading ordeal at Plain's hands.

The woman's daughter read a victim personal statements from her mother and other family members to the court.

Plain's victim wrote: "Daniel Plain has ruined my life. One question I will never get the answer to is why me?"

His victim's daughter wrote in a victim personal statement: "She said she feared for her life and she wouldn't see my daughter grow up as she thought he was going to kill her.

"She is completely broken. She will never get over this. She has gone from being a bubbly, outgoing person to someone who is nervous and frightened."

The daughter added: "This will haunt us all, but especially my mum for the rest of her life."

The court heard in 2011 Plain was jailed for five-and-a-half-years for aggravated burglary.

He had broken into the home of a 69-year-old man who used a wheelchair and threatened him before stealing cash.

After being released from that sentence he punched an 84-year-old man during a burglary at his home and was jailed for six years.

Plain was out of prison licence from that sentence when he committed the rape.

Kitty Colley, mitigating said Plain has expressed remorse, adding: "He is disgusted with what happened. He has recognised that this offence would have had an immense impact."

Jailing Plain for life, Judge Bayliss, said: "This was a pitiless and life-scarring attack on a woman in her own home."

After the sentencing hearing Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District CID, said: “Plain was responsible for a truly appalling attack on the victim after he broke into her home in the middle of the night while she slept.

“The traumatic impact that his actions have had on her has been understandably significant, and it is important that we recognise the courage and strength of character she has shown throughout the investigation and the court process.

“Plain has shown himself to be someone who clearly presents a real danger to women, and we hope his imprisonment will provide some level of comfort to the victim and her family and also help to reassure the community.”