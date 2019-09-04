Residents' plea to extend protection zones in Bradford city centre to curb anti social behaviour

Efforts to curb anti social behaviour across Bradford look set to continue following pleas by residents to extend Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

The PSPOs were implemented back in 2016 and 2017 for Bradford city centre and the town centres of Shipley, Keighley and Bingley, following a rise in anti social behaviour.

Anyone caught breaching a PSPO can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 and if this is not paid a person can be prosecuted through the courts.

The PSPOs are due to expire in 2019/2020, however members of Bradford City Council's Regulatory and Appeals Committee will be asked whether or not to extend the orders when they meet on September 12.

Results of a recent consultation suggest that the orders have had a largely positive effect in the years they have been active.

A total of 71 online surveys were submitted as well as written support for the continuation of the PSPO.

Councillor Abdul Jabar, Executive Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “We would prefer that everyone treated our public spaces and other members of the community with respect.

“For the small minority whose behaviour causes a problem for other people, we need the power to challenge that behaviour.

“Since 2016, PSPOs have been extremely effective in reducing anti-social behaviour in the district and from the consultation we can see that many residents are pushing for their continuation.”