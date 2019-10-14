'Rest in peace Andrew, your duty is done' - Yorkshire's tribute to murdered PC Andrew Harper as funeral takes place

Police officers from across Yorkshire joined colleagues from across the country today for the funeral of murdered PC Andrew Harper in Oxfordshire.

Newlywed PC Harper, 28, died while responding to reports of a burglary and was described as a "hero" ahead of the private service for friends and family.

Officers from the four Yorkshire forces joined members of the public and other uniformed officers to pay their respects along the processional route.

The 15-minute procession of the coffin, followed by close family, was led by mounted officers of Thames Valley Police.

PC Harper's coffin was draped in a navy flag with a police crest on the side and was carried into the cathedral by six police officers in full uniform.

More than 800 people attended the private funeral service which was held at Oxford's Christ Church at 11am.

Craig O'Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said PC Harper was a "hero", who was loved by his family, friends and colleagues.

In a statement, Mr O'Leary said: "PC Andrew Harper loved being a police officer. It is our sad duty today to pay our last respects to him and support his wife Lissie, his family and his friends at his funeral.

"This has really hit us all hard and shocked everyone in the whole police service."

Brian Booth, chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, travelled to Oxford to pay tribute to PC Harper on behalf of Yorkshire's largest police force.

He said: "PC Harper’s murder sent a shockwave up and down the country. It is an honour to pay respects on behalf of my colleagues in West Yorkshire. I hope PC Harper’s family and close colleagues find some kind of solace that their wider police family will have them in their thoughts, especially today. Rest in peace Andrew. Your duty is done.

PC Harper's family has asked for any donations to be made to the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital on Aston Road, Haddenham, or the Blue Cross re-homing centre on London Road, Lewknor.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have signed up to take part in a "ride of respect" in PC Harper's memory on October 27.

The motorcycle event is due to set off from RAF Benson to Abingdon Airfield in Oxfordshire.

Organiser Sian Sloper, from Caversham, said 2,240 people had registered to take part so far.

PC Harper had been married to his partner Lissie for just four weeks when he died.

She described him as "the kindest, loveliest, most selfless" person.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer in Reading, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, is also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Jed Foster, 20, was also accused of PC Harper's murder, but prosecutors dropped the charges against him as there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.