Retired nun killed by lorry in Otley as she crossed road to church, inquest told

THE devastated husband of a retired nun who died after being struck by a lorry on a zebra crossing as they were walking in Otley told police the pair were inseparable.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard 85-year-old Bridget Curzon was crossing Bridge Street heading for Our Lady and All Saints Catholic Church to pick up a newsletter when she was struck and killed on Monday September 10 last year.

Her husband Sam told police that the couple spent 24-hours-a-day together and had a relationship that was "full of love."

Mr Curzon said he had met Bridget in the late 1990s when she was a nun at a convent in Ireland.

The couple settled in Otley and were regularly seen walking together in the town.

Lorry driver Graham Pye was through Otley in a green and red DAF tipper truck - which was fully laden with limestone and weighed 32 tonnes - just before 11am on September 10.

The inquest heard Mr Pye had stopped in traffic just before the crossing and had slowly set off as Mrs Curzon stepped on to the crossing.

The lorry struck Mrs Curzon and she suffered multiple fatal injuries.

The cab windows were around 2m from the ground and Mr Pye would only have been able to see her through his cross view mirror, the inquest was told.

The inquest heard Mrs Curzon suffered a stroke around eight-years ago and lost the sight in her let eye and used a walking stick as the left side of her body was weak.

Reading a statement from witness Dawn Greaves, assistant coroner Jonathan Leach, said: "I don't think the lorry driver is at fault. He has not had chance to stop."

Mr Pye told the inquest he has been a lorry driver for 30 years and was working for CSH Transport last September 10.

Mr Pye said he had stopped just before the crossing, adding: "I pulled away and heard like a tap on my cab and I carried on a bit further, then I heard a scream."

Mr Pye stopped at the scene of the accident.

West Yorkshire Police collision investigator Robert Crispin said the lorry's tachograph had been studied which showed it was travelling at just over six-miles-an-hour at the time of the incident.

The inquest heard police also examined CCTV footage from a fish and chip shop and a pub.

Mr Crispin said: "An elderly female stepped in front of the DAF at the nearside and almost simultaneously started to set off.

"As the driver set off the front nearside of the DAF knocked the pedestrian to the ground."

Mr Crispin added: "The pedestrian placed herself in a vulnerable position in the road where the driver had no view except by using the cross view mirror.

"It appears the driver has not seen the pedestrian before setting off."

Recording a verdict that Mrs Curzon died in a road traffic collision, assistant coroner Mr Leach said: "I'm sure Bridget was unaware Mr Pye's lorry was about to move and clearly he was unaware of Bridget's presence."