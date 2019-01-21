Ripon crash: Residents detain drink driver attempting to leave scene

A driver who was found to be twice over the drink drive legal crashed, and caused extensive damage to the front wall of a Ripon home.

Residents detained the driver who attempted to leave the scene on Priest Lane, before being arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers on Saturday (January,19) around 7pm.

Sgt Paul Cording of NYP said: "This just goes to show how drink can affect your ability to drive and why we at North Yorkshire Police will continue to robustly target those who get behind the wheel after taking drink or drugs.

"A family on this occasion have had extensive damage to their front wall which is a huge inconvenience and will take a while to get fixed. Imagine however if a member of your family was walking on that stretch of road at the time

"The outcome could have been so different and I am just glad that no one has been seriously injured or worse in this incident. It’s now up to the courts to deal with the driver in a positive manner”