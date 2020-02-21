Ripon school caretaker and former police officer who sexually abused three girls is jailed

A "trusted caretaker" at a North Yorkshire school who forced girls to touch him because he was "in pain and needed relief" has been jailed.

Henry Bottomley sexually abused three girls over a nine year period while working at Moorside Junior & Infant School in Ripon, as it was then known.

Henry Bottomley (inset) abused three girls while working as a caretaker at Moorside Junior & Infants School in Ripon, North Yorkshire

He had also previously been a member of North Yorkshire Police's Special Constabulary, the force has said.

The historic abuse took place between 1986 and 1995 when Bottomley, now 87, would get his victims alone and force them to touch him.

Bottomley told the young girls, all of whom were under 14 when the abuse occurred, that "he was in pain and they were helping to take it away".

The crimes came to light in December 2018 when one of his victims came forward, claiming Bottomley had abused her between 1991 and 1995.

Bottomley's victims were traumatised by the abuse, North Yorkshire Police has said. Picture: Shutterstock

After he was charged, two further victims reported that they had also been abused on multiple occasions between 1986 and 1992.

An investigation spanning over several months was carried out and Bottomley was jailed for eight years at York Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 12 out of 14 counts of gross indecency with a child under 14.

The two other charges will remain on file.

A leadng detective in the case said the three victims were psychologically scarred by Bottomley's crimes.

Henry Bottomley

Detective Sergeant Graeme Bevington, who led the investigation as part of North Yorkshire Police's non-recent abuse investigation team, said: "Henry Bottomley was generally seen as a respected and trusted member of the community through his work as a school caretaker and as a former member of the local Special Constabulary.

"However, as this investigation has confirmed, there was a very sinister side to him which resulted in three young girls being subjected to sexual abuse.

"Each victim recounted how Bottomley would get them on their own, either at his home or in his car, and make them touch him. He told them he was in pain and they were helping to take it away.

"This disgusting and disturbing behaviour has traumatised the victims over the intervening decades."

DS Bevington added: "I hope the victims in this case can take some comfort from the outcome at court, knowing that justice has been served and Bottomley has been jailed for a significant length of time.

"Importantly, it also demonstrates that it is never too late for victims to report such terrible crimes and seek the professional help and support that is readily available from the police or independent agencies and charities such as the NSPCC.

"As ever, our message is please don’t suffer in silence. We are here to help you."